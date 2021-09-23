Where to watch the Nintendo Direct presentation

Nintendo announced via Twitter that its September Direct presentation will be broadcasted at 15:00 Pacific Time, or midnight on Friday in South Africa. It said the presentation will showcase all the Nintendo Switch games coming for the upcoming holiday season in 40 minutes.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Apart from Metroid Dread launching in October, and the new Pokémon games launching in November, there aren’t many AAA titles lined up for the holiday season at the time of writing. This will most likely be very different after today’s presentation.

It’s possible we may see Bayonetta 3 and a Game Boy system emulator for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This is based on expectations and industry rumours, because details about the event have been very sparse.

To tune into the presentation, visit youtube.com/c/nintendo