Alan Walker releases song in PUBG Mobile

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has released his single Paradise on PUBG Mobile and streaming services. Written and produced by Alan Walker, K-391, and Boy in Space, Paradise can now be heard in the PUBG Mobile lobby and also chosen as vehicle background music until 21 October. The song is unlockable in players’ Personal Space Playlist.

Players can log in to PUBG Mobile now to listen to the song, or they can hear the tune here via a streaming service.

Alongside Paradise, the collaboration features a new wardrobe of outfits and exclusive items for players. These include the Exclusive Title “Walker”, Walker 2021 Set, Walker 2021 Buggy, Walker 2021 Graffiti, Walker 2021 Space Gift, Alan Walker Space Playlist and the return of the exclusive outfits released during the previous Alan Walker collaboration. A number of themed in-game events will also be added as part of this collaboration, which will be revealed on PUBG Mobile social channels.

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.