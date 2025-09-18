Nintendo sets out big titles for Switch 2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The September edition of Nintendo Direct confirmed a ‘Metroid Prime 4’ release date, alongside new Mario and Yoshi title announcements.

A slate of new and remastered titles for the Switch 2 were announced during the September edition of Nintendo Direct. The video highlighted major releases across the platform’s flagship series, alongside updates to classic titles.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is set for release on 4 December 2025. The game will be available on both Switch and Switch 2, with the latter version offering 4K resolution, and higher frame rates.

The trailer revealed Samus exploring vast desert landscapes on the planet Viewros, using a vehicle called the Vi-O-La, while also drawing on psychic abilities. The shift towards open environments contrasts with the enclosed design of earlier Prime games.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will release in 2026 as the latest tactical roleplaying game in the long-running series. Set around the Heroic Games, the story introduces new characters including Cai, Theodora, Dietrich, and Leda. Nintendo has confirmed it will launch on Switch 2.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will debut in spring 2026, exclusive to Switch 2. The game centres on Yoshi’s encounters with a magical, talking book named Mr E, which pulls him into its pages to explore new worlds and investigate creatures. It presents a more exploratory direction for the Yoshi franchise.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 are being rereleased as a remastered two-game bundle on 2 October 2025, both physically and digitally. Each game will also be sold individually on the eShop. Enhancements include improved user interfaces, flexible control schemes, and a free Switch 2 upgrade. Additional content includes new storybook pages connected to Rosalina and a music player mode.

Nintendo Direct (12 September 2025) announcements include:

Pokémon Pokopia – A new Pokémon spin-off announced for Nintendo Switch 2 for release in 2026. Players control a Ditto impersonating a human, with crafting, building, and befriending Pokémon as core mechanics.

Hades II – Full launch for Hades II is confirmed on 25 September 2025, for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC. Previously available in early access on PC.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Gets a release date: 6 November 2025 for Switch 2. Features split-screen co-op, and enhanced Zonai devices for environmental / combat interaction.

Resident Evil Requiem – Confirmed for release on 27 February 2026. Also, other Resident Evil titles were announced / confirmed for Switch 2.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: An expanded edition announced for Spring 2026. Includes Bellabel Park world, features oriented toward both competitive and co-operative multiplayer.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Switch 2): Port announced with a release date in early 2026.