New Slim Pen 2 mimics real pens

At Microsoft’s virtual Surface event yesterday, it unveiled the Surface Slim Pen 2. With zero pressure force and ultra-low latency, the stylus can give users greater control and accuracy, while the redesigned sharper tip helps put a finer point on writing, shading and inking. When magnetically attached to the Surface Laptop Studio or stored in the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, it will charge and be ready to go when needed.





The Slim Pen 2 leverages new capabilities in Windows 11 and the custom Microsoft G6 processor within Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio enables tactile signals that create the feeling of pen on paper. The built-in haptic motor in the stylus activates to allow for a natural feel while notetaking and drawing. Tactile signals can also provide feedback when a user gestures, like circling to select in Microsoft 365 apps and using tools in Adobe Fresco.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 is available for $130 and ready to pre-order today in the US. South African pricing and availability has not yet been announced.