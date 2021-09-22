Under Armour releases Hovr Machina 2

Under Armour has recently introduced its new, high tech UA Hovr Machina 2 in South Africa. Following the success of last year’s UA Hovr Machina, the new Machina 2 comes with an embedded chip that allows runners to connect with the UA MapMyRun app to access a bevvy of features. These features include Form Coaching, cadence and gait tracking, audio-coaching, and interval training and tracking.

Whether a user is looking to knock a few seconds off a personal best or aiming to attempt their first 5k, the Machina 2 can help you peak your performance. The running shoe mixes the speed of a racing shoe with the comfort of a long-distance trainer. Combine that with real-time Form Coaching and users are equipped with the tools they can use to reach their fitness goals.

The original Machina was designed to be a high-end trainer or entry-level racing shoe and is UA’s first plated shoe. The Machina 2 is Under Armour’s highest cushioned shoe to date. It is a neutral shoe designed for runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning. The shoe provides a soft, energy-efficient ride with a propulsion plate built-in for added springiness.

The following information on the Machina 2 was provided by Under Armour:

Excellent Energy Return : Cushioning is known to improve running energy, a factor that can make a difference of several minutes when it comes to marathon racing UA Hovr foam + mesh Energy Web has been uncaged with more cushioning allowing users get more energy back in every step to help make the last mile their fastest.

Fast function, Soft Feel, Light Weight : What gives the UA Hovr Machina 2 its fast-feeling speed is its propulsion plate, designed to keep the pace quick no matter what distance. The 2-pronged carbon-filled Pebax spring plate helps runners get up on their toes to keep their turnover quick and their transition snappy.

Data Driven Coaching: All of the footwear in Under Armour’s run suite, including the UA Hovr Machina 2, come digitally connected, allowing runners not only to track and analyse their runs, but also to gain unprecedented insight into their running form. All of these features are available with a seamless, easy-to-use connection to MapMyRun, part of the world’s largest digital health and fitness community of 270 million users, all working to make the sport and athlete better. Connect seamlessly with UA Map My Run for personalised coaching based on pace, cadence, stride length and distance with or without a connected phone.

The UA Hovr Machina 2 was launched globally in 2021 and is currently available in Under Armour Brand Houses around South Africa at a retail price of R3299.