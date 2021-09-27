SA Car of the Year: Peugeot 2008 SUV

The Peugeot 2008 SUV is the 2021 South African Car of the Year, beating out 23 finalists. The announcement was made today by the South Africa Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).

The cross-over was also honoured with the 2021 Jurors Excellence Award and beat out five strong competitors in the Compact Family category, one of the most contested groups in this year’s competition.

There were six nominees in the category, including Hyundai’s Creta crossover, Toyota’s Corolla Sedan, the Volkswagen T-Roc, Kia Seltos, and the Mazda CX-30.

“We’re naturally delighted by the recognition by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists of our exciting Peugeot 2008 SUV,” said Leslie Ramsoomar, managing director of Stellantis South Africa. “We believe the car certainly deserves it. It’s been a major success for customers.”

The accolade is the second for Stellantis from the SAGMJ this year, the new company being recognised in June as the most-admired car company in the country.

The 2021 South African Car of the Year category winners are:

Budget Category: Toyota Starlet

Compact Category: Hyundai Venue

Compact Family Category: Peugeot 2008 SUV

Family Category: Audi A4

Premium Category: BMW 4 Series

Adventure Category: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Double Cab Category: Toyota Hilux Double Cab

Performance Category: Porsche 911 Turbo S

New Energy Category: Porsche Taycan

Motor Enthusiast’s Choice: Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Jurors Excellence Award: Peugeot 2008 SUV