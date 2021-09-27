Product of the Day
SA Car of the Year: Peugeot 2008 SUV
The French-designed SUV beat 23 finalists to win the 2021 South African Car of the Year award.
The Peugeot 2008 SUV is the 2021 South African Car of the Year, beating out 23 finalists. The announcement was made today by the South Africa Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).
The cross-over was also honoured with the 2021 Jurors Excellence Award and beat out five strong competitors in the Compact Family category, one of the most contested groups in this year’s competition.
There were six nominees in the category, including Hyundai’s Creta crossover, Toyota’s Corolla Sedan, the Volkswagen T-Roc, Kia Seltos, and the Mazda CX-30.
“We’re naturally delighted by the recognition by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists of our exciting Peugeot 2008 SUV,” said Leslie Ramsoomar, managing director of Stellantis South Africa. “We believe the car certainly deserves it. It’s been a major success for customers.”
The accolade is the second for Stellantis from the SAGMJ this year, the new company being recognised in June as the most-admired car company in the country.
The 2021 South African Car of the Year category winners are:
- Budget Category: Toyota Starlet
- Compact Category: Hyundai Venue
- Compact Family Category: Peugeot 2008 SUV
- Family Category: Audi A4
- Premium Category: BMW 4 Series
- Adventure Category: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
- Double Cab Category: Toyota Hilux Double Cab
- Performance Category: Porsche 911 Turbo S
- New Energy Category: Porsche Taycan
- Motor Enthusiast’s Choice: Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Jurors Excellence Award: Peugeot 2008 SUV
Trending
-
Movie of the Week2 months ago
Africa and I – Out now on Showmax
-
Audio/Visual2 months ago
Britbox brings new video streaming option to SA
-
Cybersecurity2 months ago
Top 5 Olympics cyber scams
-
Gadget of the Week2 months ago
Gadget of the Week: Music app that saves your data
-
Cybersecurity2 months ago
Hackers spread malware under guise of Windows 11
-
Cybersecurity1 month ago
‘Modern data’ is answer to SA’s ransomware scourge
-
Cybersecurity2 months ago
Don’t post that vaccination card on social media
-
Hardware2 months ago
Tablet market keeps growing