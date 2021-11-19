New Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch out now

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo have released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games today on Nintendo Switch.

New to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Ramanas Park is a facility players can visit after entering the Hall of Fame. There are caves dotted throughout the park, and the chambers inside them are filled with a mysterious atmosphere.

Slates Are the Key to Encountering Legendary Pokémon

Inside the rooms of Ramanas Park are pedestals, and it’s said that if players insert a slate into its corresponding pedestal, a Legendary Pokémon will appear. It’s unclear exactly how these slates can be obtained, so players will have to do some research while exploring the Sinnoh region.

Some of these Legendary Pokémon can only be encountered in one game version or the other, but players can still try to get them on their team through other means, such as by trading with other players. In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, it’s possible to encounter Raikou, Entei, Suicune and Ho-Oh. In Pokémon Shining Pearl, it’s possible to encounter Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Lugia.

If players have play records from one of the qualifying games on their Nintendo Switch system when starting their Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl game, they’ll be able to add a Mythical Pokémon to their team:

Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield: Speak to a gentleman in the flower field located on the southwest end of Floaroma Town to get the Mythical Pokémon Jirachi as a companion.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!: Speak to a madame in the flower field located on the southwest end of Floaroma Town to get the Mythical Pokémon Mew as a companion.

For more information about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, visit Pokemon.com/DiamondPearl