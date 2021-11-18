Battlefield 2042 – out now in early access

Electronic Arts has released Battlefield 2042 for its Early Access period, running through to the game’s worldwide launch on November 19, 2021. Players who purchased the game’s Gold or Ultimate Edition, as well as EA Play Pro subscribers will be able to play starting today, and the Play First Trial for EA Play, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will grant subscribers access for up to 10 hours.

Battlefield 2042 pushes the capabilities of new hardware as the true next generation of Battlefield, featuring up to 128 player matches on the latest consoles and PCs through the use of the latest Frostbite game engine. The game features a compelling multiplayer offering that caters to all types of players through three distinct experiences – All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone and Battlefield Portal – delivering the next generation of multiplayer warfare.

Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition is available now for pre-order and is set to launch on retail and digital storefronts on November 19.

In South Africa, the packaged pricing includes:

PS4 & PS5 – R1,199.95

Xbox One – R1,099.95

XBOX Series X|S – R1,199.95

PC – R999.95

For more information on each edition’s offerings, visit https://www.ea.com/games/battlefield/battlefield-2042