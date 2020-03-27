SA takes to TikTok for coronavirus education

Amid rising global concerns around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), South Africans are battening down the hatches to implement social-distancing as per the request of the President to stop the spread of the virus.

During this time of self-isolation, it is important that we remain educated and alert about the health and safety options available. Local content creators have stepped up to TikTok to share their own tips and tricks during these worrying times, some via the platform’s latest #WashingHands challenge.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir provides us with a few basic sanitary guidelines, while encouraging us not to panic or share false information.

@ndlovuyouthchoir There are already many dangerous myths about the Coronavirus. Here are some basic guidelines. Stay safe ❤️ ##coronavirus ♬ original sound – ndlovuyouthchoir

Does 40 seconds feel like a lifetime of washing your hands? Aaron Perry shares a few steps with us to make washing your hands so much fun.

Junita gives us her own rendition of “Come on Eileen” while participating in the #WashingHands challenge. It’s so catchy, we can’t get it out of our heads.

As instructed by President Ramaphosa, The Kiffness encourages us all to make use of the ‘elbow greeting’ instead of shaking hands. We think this is going to catch on very quickly.

Lastly, Kelly_KiKx shares her tips for DIY hand sanitising should you not be able to find any at your local supermarket.

In addition to the helpful content being shared by local creators, TikTok South Africa has also teamed up with Red Cross South Africa and the Ndlovu Youth Choir to launch the #WashingHands campaign.

The campaign reiterates the importance of keeping your hands clean by encouraging users to create a video whereby they show themselves washing their hands with soap and water for a minimum of 40 seconds, while singing your favourite song.

Within the app, users have full access to an informational page that provides credible information from the World Health Organization and contains answers to common questions, offers tips on staying safe, and dispels some of the myths around COVID-19.