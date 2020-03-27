Stream of the Day
SA takes to TikTok for coronavirus education
Local content creators are sharing their tips and tricks with a new #WashingHands challenge on TikTok.
Amid rising global concerns around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), South Africans are battening down the hatches to implement social-distancing as per the request of the President to stop the spread of the virus.
During this time of self-isolation, it is important that we remain educated and alert about the health and safety options available. Local content creators have stepped up to TikTok to share their own tips and tricks during these worrying times, some via the platform’s latest #WashingHands challenge.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir provides us with a few basic sanitary guidelines, while encouraging us not to panic or share false information.
@ndlovuyouthchoir
There are already many dangerous myths about the Coronavirus. Here are some basic guidelines. Stay safe ❤️ ##coronavirus♬ original sound – ndlovuyouthchoir
Does 40 seconds feel like a lifetime of washing your hands? Aaron Perry shares a few steps with us to make washing your hands so much fun.
@aaron_perry
Washing your hands is fun with these steps 🧼🦠🧴// ##coronavirus ##KillCorona ##Washyourhands ##Southafrica ##aaronperry♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) – BENEE
Junita gives us her own rendition of “Come on Eileen” while participating in the #WashingHands challenge. It’s so catchy, we can’t get it out of our heads.
@junitalategan
Remember to wash your hands !! 🧼 .. My singing tho 🤣🤣🤣 ##Washinghands ##coronavirus ##corona♬ original sound – junitalategan
As instructed by President Ramaphosa, The Kiffness encourages us all to make use of the ‘elbow greeting’ instead of shaking hands. We think this is going to catch on very quickly.
@thekiffness
It had to be done 🇿🇦🤣 ##mycorona ##coronavirus ##tiktoksouthafrica ##fyp ##elbowchallenge♬ original sound – thekiffness
Lastly, Kelly_KiKx shares her tips for DIY hand sanitising should you not be able to find any at your local supermarket.
@kelly_kikx
Hand sanitizers are sold out, here’s a temp fix until there’s more available. Stay safe, wash with 🧼 & 💧! ##coronavirus ##covid19 ##edutok♬ U Cant Touch This – Modern Rock Players
In addition to the helpful content being shared by local creators, TikTok South Africa has also teamed up with Red Cross South Africa and the Ndlovu Youth Choir to launch the #WashingHands campaign.
The campaign reiterates the importance of keeping your hands clean by encouraging users to create a video whereby they show themselves washing their hands with soap and water for a minimum of 40 seconds, while singing your favourite song.
Within the app, users have full access to an informational page that provides credible information from the World Health Organization and contains answers to common questions, offers tips on staying safe, and dispels some of the myths around COVID-19.
Primal – Premieres on Showmax
The first season of Primal, an animated show from the animator of Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars, will premiere in April on Showmax.
From the creator behind the Emmy-winning series Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky, Primal follows a caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction. The two creatures, one on the way out and one on the way in, become each other’s only hope of survival in a treacherous world.
Primal has an 8.7/10 score on IMDB and a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus is, “Epic in every sense, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is a stunning feat of visual storytelling.”
“Epic yet intimate, Primal is awash in eye-popping imagery,” says Hollywood Reporter. “Primal is vicious stuff. It’s a rarely pausing saga of bone-breaking, head-severing, tooth-extracting, face-smashing brutality… Tartakovsky has long been a distinctive force in TV animation and this is another winner, a spare storytelling experiment that plays like nothing else in the current landscape.”
The show will premiere on Showmax on 13 April.
New Overwatch character available in PTR
Echo, the 32nd hero in Overwatch, is live on the Public Test Realm (PTR) on PC.
Echo, the new robotic hero in Overwatch, is a multirole evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence and represents the cutting edge of technology. Echo is a Damage category hero.
Echo was the creation of Singaporean scientist Dr Mina Liao, who was one of the earliest members of Overwatch. Prior to joining the organization, Dr Liao was widely considered one of the prominent experts in robotics and artificial intelligence.
Dr Liao dreamed of improving upon the original omnic designs, which became the basis for the Echo project. She created an adaptive robot that could be programmed to learn different functions – anything from medical support to construction – but with serious limits to independent decision making. Although Overwatch was wary of just how often and where they used Echo, Liao had programmed Echo with a powerful artificial intelligence that learned by observation. As a result, much of Liao’s behavi rs – including her speech – were adopted by Echo.
Abilities:
- Tri-Shot (Primary Fire) – Echo fires 3 shots at once, in a triangle pattern.
- Sticky Bombs (Secondary Fire) – Echo fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.
- Flight (Shift) – Echo surges forward quickly, then can fly freely.
- Focusing Beam (E) – Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health.
- Duplicate (Ultimate) – Echo duplicates a targeted enemy hero and gains use of their abilities
- Glide (Passive) – Echo can glide while falling.
- Echo is now live as a playable character on the Public Test Realm (PTR) on PC.