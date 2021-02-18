The Capture — streaming on Showmax

Written and directed by BAFTA winner Ben Chanan (The Missing), The Capture has a 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Times dubbing it the “thinking man’s Bodyguard,” and The Guardian calling it “perfect TV… nuanced and complex… one of the most cleverly plotted dramas of recent years”, billing the final episode as “a refreshingly grownup hour of television.”

The Capture co-stars Critics’ Choice nominee Holliday Grainger (The Borgias) as DI Carey, along with Golden Globe winner Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy, Hellboy), Critics Choice nominee Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy, Luther), Screen Actors Guild nominee Ben Miles (The Crown) and Saturn Award winner Famke Janssen (X-Men, The Blacklist) in the series finale.

Callum Turner (War & Peace) was nominated for a 2020 BAFTA acting as former Special forces Lance Corporal Shaun Emery, who’s accused of assaulting and kidnapping human rights barrister Hannah Roberts — with CCTV footage to prove the crime. Detective inspector Rachel Carey digs deeper and uncovers a conspiracy that calls everything about the case into question.

“It’s a story about truth, and finding out the truth… and then proving it,” says Famke Janssen. “It’s really about our future and what we are looking at. We are being photographed every single day and in every imaginable way. Privacy is gone – it’s been gone for a really long time… What I think is wonderful about The Capture, and why I believe people will really want to watch, is that they will be constantly guessing and wondering and trying to be ahead of the story, but the story is always ahead of them. There’s so much intrigue, it’s a spider’s web that you will want to get to the centre of.”

Ben Chanan says he set out to create “a modern-day conspiracy thriller that evoked the mood and paranoia of my favourite 1970s post-Watergate movies, The Parallax View and Three Days Of The Condor… I had no idea our current era would turn out to be such a good fit.”

The cast includes:

Holliday Grainger as DI Rachel Carey Callum Turner as Lance Corporal Shaun Emery Cavan Clerkin as DS Patrick Flynn Ben Miles as Commander Danny Hart Paul Ritter as Marcus Levy Sophia Brown as Karen Famke Janssen as Jessica Mallory Ginny Holder as DS Nadia Latif Ron Perlman as Frank Napier Lia Williams as DSU Gemma Garland Ralph Ineson as DCI Alec Boyd Barry Ward as Charlie Hall Laura Haddock as Hannah Roberts Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks Tommy McDonnell as Matt, Sean Emery’s best friend Daisy Waterstone as Abigail, Rachel Carey’s half-sister

