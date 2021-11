Catch Riaad Moosa, Joey Rasdien, Denise Newman, Carishma Basday, and Lorcia Cooper in this relatable, light-hearted South African comedy, New Material.

A hustling upcoming comedian juggles marriage, being a dad and aspirations of national stardom whilst still living with his parents. The situation is untenable for his gatvol wife, but he does his best to keep it together.

