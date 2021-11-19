Charm City Kings – Streaming on Showmax

Torn between the straight path and gang life, fourteen-year-old Mouse is desperate to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of dirt-bike riders who rule the streets of West Baltimore. During one eventful summer, Mouse must steer his way through two father figures, a first girlfriend, and the illegal but irresistible thrill of stunt-riding. It’s exec produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

RogerEbert.com called it “an incredible triumph from a slew of fresh talent.”

