Movie of the Week
Influence – Now streaming on Showmax
Who decides what you think? Who decides how you vote? Take a dive into how media manipulation happened in South Africa in this documentary.
Diana Neille and Richard Poplak’s globe-trotting documentary feature Influence charts the recent advancements in weaponised communication by investigating Lord Tim Bell and the rise and fall of the world’s most notorious public relations and reputation management firm: the British multinational, Bell Pottinger – whose South African clients included the Guptas, FW de Klerk and Oscar Pistorius.
A South African/Canadian co-production, Influence was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Documentary Award for Best Political Documentary, screened in competition at Sundance, and was named Best South African Documentary at the 2020 Durban International Film Festival, among other accolades.
Vulture calls Influence “the kind of story that makes you question everything,” while The Globe and Mail calls it “extraordinary” and “eye-opening.”
Stream Influence here on Showmax: https://www.showmax.com/eng/movie/casdnw0d-influence
