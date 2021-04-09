New Lenovo ThinkSystem servers become ‘smarter’

Lenovo has revealed the next-generation Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, which showcase a balance of performance, security and efficiency. To help this balancing act, they feature 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and PCIe Gen4 interfaces.

Kamran Amini, VP and GM of infrastructure solutions platforms for Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, says: “With the combination of Lenovo innovation in security, water-cooling technology and as-a-service economics, we enable customers to accelerate and secure a broad range of real-world workloads with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.”

Lenovo provided the following information on the new servers:

ThinkSystem SR650 V2: suitable for scalability from SMB to large enterprises and managed cloud service providers, the 2U two-socket server is engineered for speed and expansion, with flexible storage and I/O for business-critical workloads. It provides Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series for increased performance and capacity for database and virtual machine deployments, with support for PCIe Gen4 networking to reduce data bottlenecks.

ThinkSystem SR630 V2: Built for business-critical versatility, the1U two-socket server features optimised performance and density for hybrid data centre workloads such as cloud, virtualisation, analytics, computing and gaming.

ThinkSystem ST650 V2: Built for performance and maximum scalability, the new two-socket mainstream tower server includes the industry's latest technology in a slimmer chassis (4U) to address highly configurable tower systems that provide support in remote offices or branch offices (ROBO), technology and retail, while optimising workloads.

ThinkSystem SN550 V2: Designed for enterprise performance and flexibility in a compact footprint, the newest building block in the Flex System family, this blade server node is optimised for performance, efficiency and security – designed to tackle business-critical workloads such as cloud, server virtualisation, databases and VDI.

For more information, visit Lenovo’s server product page.