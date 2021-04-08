Instax Mini 40 goes for old-school cool

Fujifilm has revealed the new Instax Mini 40 instant camera, the new entry-level camera in the extensive Instax line-up. It embraces the old-school look-and-feel of film cameras, which features an all-black leatherette body combined with a classic silver frame.

Despite its retro looks, the camera incorporates the latest technology, as found on Instax’s Mini 11 and Square SQ1 instant cameras released last year.

New Automatic Exposure

With the Automatic Exposure function, the Mini 40 optimises the shutter speed, flash output, and other settings according to the overall shooting conditions. This allows for balanced prints, which are correctly exposed in both bright outdoor and low-light indoor environments.

Users can also activate the ‘Selfie mode’ for taking selfies and close-up shots. The mode is initiated by pulling out the front edge of the camera’s lens after powering it on, making sure that any image taken from close up (30 cm – 50 cm) is in focus.

The camera is powered by two AA batteries (included), and with a weight of only 330g (without batteries, strap and film), the camera is portable. As an additional accessory and to compliment the camera’s style, Instax is also releasing a black camera case with stitching detail and a shoulder strap.

Ready for contact

As can be gathered from the name, it uses Fujifilm’s Mini film, which provides a photo picture size of 62 x 46mm. The film packs are easy to load, with the camera able to print a beautiful photo in about 90 seconds.

Part of the fun of the Instax range is the wide variety of film types available for prints. Alongside the camera, Fujifilm is introducing a new Mini-format film named “Contact Sheet”. The stylised black border design imitates a contact sheet, traditionally developed by film photographers in photographic dark rooms. The Contact Sheet film pack contains ten prints and can be used in all Instax Mini cameras.

Price and availability

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant camera will be available in South Africa on 21 April 2021, set to retail for R1 399 incl. VAT. Photographers looking for the Contact Sheet film pack can find it in stores or online on the same day, selling for a recommended R169 incl. VAT.