New LEGO Skywalker revealed
Following in the footsteps of the movies, a Lego version of the game is set to be released by Warner Bros., TT Games, and Lucasfilm next year.
Warner Bros., TT Games, The Lego Group, and Lucasfilm have announced Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a new console game where players can experience memorable moments and nonstop action as told through the lens of Lego. This game is set to be the biggest Lego Star Wars game, featuring all nine Skywalker saga films, including the highly anticipated conclusion to the series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Launching in 2020, the game can immerse players into the expansive saga with the freedom to control hundreds of characters and vehicles to create their own journey through the galaxy.
Friends and family can dive into their favourite film from the saga and play through memorable Star Wars moments, reimagined with Lego. Players can start at the beginning with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, begin the original trilogy with Star Wars: A New Hope, or launch right into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. From the desert of Geonosis, to the swamps of Dagobah, to the snowfields of Starkiller Base – players will have the power to revisit any planet, at any time, in any order they wish. The entire galaxy is available to discover and play in.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of playable characters in the series including the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, among many others. The greatest vehicles from across the galaxy are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order Tie-fighters in Resistance X-Wings, or podrace on Tatooine.
“With the Skywalker saga coming to an end, we wanted to give fans the ultimate Star Wars video game experience with all the humour and charm that is uniquely Lego,” says Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games. “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will bring to life all those Star Wars adventures remembered and undiscovered in an epic culmination of all nine saga films as fans celebrate the closing of this chapter in Star Wars.”
“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga marks our return to the franchise that kicked off the Lego video game series. The game will give fans an all-new Lego Star Wars experience with complete freedom to explore the Lego Star Wars galaxy,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the launch of the original Lego Star Wars game and it’s equally exciting to now move the series forward and help create a new era of Lego Star Wars games.”
The game will be available for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.
First view of The Witcher – an epic fantasy
Netflix’s The Witcher pays close attention to detail to appease fans of the books and game series. BRYAN TURNER reviews the Netflix Original fantasy series.
Netflix may just have the right TV show for those who are missing Game of Thrones. The fantasy series The Witcher features a dark fantasy world with a gripping storyline, which pays close attention to the visual style of the games and the narrative of the book series.
The show is based on the six-book series by the same name, written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The books were translated into three wildly successful games of the same name, which brought the story to life with a striking visual style. The TV show takes a bit from each medium, keeping to the rich visual style while keeping its storyline within the scope of the book series.
It features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a medieval monster hunter – and a witcher – who one quickly identifies from the first few minutes in a fight scene with a kikimora. It is a defining point of the story, and viewers will know if the show is for them from this initial battle. The story tells the tale of intertwined destinies between three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.
Because Geralt of Rivia is a witcher, he is often seen in a bad light by other people in The Continent. He remains unbothered though, as he has bigger problems: he tries to avoid his fate of “picking between the lesser of two evils” by not making a choice at all. As the time gets closer, Geralt is pressured to making a choice, all the while running from making it at all.
One of the best aspects of the show is the careful camera work and fight choreography combination, which is unique from the game’s visual style and how one would imagine the fight sequences in the books. The swordplay is nothing short of breathtaking and is completely different from the fight sequences one would expect from a show like Game of Thrones. In fact, the fight sequences are so beautifully done, I rewatched the first episode to really take in the beauty of how it was represented on screen.
Overall, fans of fantasy – especially dark fantasy – will find The Witcher very entertaining for its brilliant storyline, good acting, and excellent use of colour to represent different parts of The Continent.
6 Underground – Netflix Original
Ryan Reynolds plays a new kind of action hero in the Netflix Original 6 Underground.
6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.
- Directed by: Michael Bay
- Written by: Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese
- Produced by: Ian Bryce, p.g.a., Michael Bay, p.g.a., David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger
- Co-Produced by: Michael Kase, JJ Hook, Marco Valerio Pugini
- Executive Produced by: Matthew Cohan, Garrett Grant, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese
- Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco
The film is available to stream now on Netflix.