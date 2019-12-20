Stream of the Day
First view of The Witcher – an epic fantasy
Netflix’s The Witcher pays close attention to detail to appease fans of the books and game series. BRYAN TURNER reviews the Netflix Original fantasy series.
Netflix may just have the right TV show for those who are missing Game of Thrones. The fantasy series The Witcher features a dark fantasy world with a gripping storyline, which pays close attention to the visual style of the games and the narrative of the book series.
The show is based on the six-book series by the same name, written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The books were translated into three wildly successful games of the same name, which brought the story to life with a striking visual style. The TV show takes a bit from each medium, keeping to the rich visual style while keeping its storyline within the scope of the book series.
It features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a medieval monster hunter – and a witcher – who one quickly identifies from the first few minutes in a fight scene with a kikimora. It is a defining point of the story, and viewers will know if the show is for them from this initial battle. The story tells the tale of intertwined destinies between three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.
Because Geralt of Rivia is a witcher, he is often seen in a bad light by other people in The Continent. He remains unbothered though, as he has bigger problems: he tries to avoid his fate of “picking between the lesser of two evils” by not making a choice at all. As the time gets closer, Geralt is pressured to making a choice, all the while running from making it at all.
One of the best aspects of the show is the careful camera work and fight choreography combination, which is unique from the game’s visual style and how one would imagine the fight sequences in the books. The swordplay is nothing short of breathtaking and is completely different from the fight sequences one would expect from a show like Game of Thrones. In fact, the fight sequences are so beautifully done, I rewatched the first episode to really take in the beauty of how it was represented on screen.
Overall, fans of fantasy – especially dark fantasy – will find The Witcher very entertaining for its brilliant storyline, good acting, and excellent use of colour to represent different parts of The Continent.
6 Underground – Netflix Original
Ryan Reynolds plays a new kind of action hero in the Netflix Original 6 Underground.
6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.
The film is available to stream now on Netflix.
Telltale Batman Shadows Edition released
The latest Shadows Edition version of Telltale Batman adds a noir-style visual makeover to the game series on Xbox One and PC.
Telltale and Athlon Games have launched The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition. Shadows Edition brings a sinister new look to the Telltale Batman Series adding a noir-style visual makeover and graphical upgrade to the critically acclaimed game series.
The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, which includes the Batman: The Telltale Series base game and new noir style DLC, is available for players to purchase now on Xbox One and Steam. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the near future. Players who already own the base game can add Shadows Mode as stand-alone DLC.
Batman: The Telltale Series cast players into the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne in a dark and violent original story and challenges players with discovering the powerful and far-reaching consequences of choice as the Dark Knight. As Batman, players will encounter classic allies and adversaries, and will learn the true meaning of what it means to be the man behind the cowl as Bruce Wayne.
Earlier this year, Telltale and Athlon Games struck a publishing agreement for five popular Telltale Games back catalog titles, including Batman 1 & 2 and The Wolf Among Us, which are currently available for players to purchase. A leading creator of interactive storytelling, Telltale Games titles represent a collection of powerful story driven narratives that invoke fond memories for fans of the series.
“We’re excited to be able to build and continue the legacy of this iconic Telltale Games franchise by launching The New Telltale Batman Shadows Edition today,” says Brian Waddle, Chief Revenue Officer at Telltale. “For the holiday season, we wanted to offer fans old and new a fun twist on the series with the first of many planned initiatives. All of us at Telltale are working hard to build a great studio, delivering great content. We hope everyone will stay tuned for more announcements in the coming months and, for now, enjoy playing in the Shadows.”