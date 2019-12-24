To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Netflix Original

Warner Bros., TT Games, The Lego Group, and Lucasfilm have announced Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a new console game where players can experience memorable moments and nonstop action as told through the lens of Lego. This game is set to be the biggest Lego Star Wars game, featuring all nine Skywalker saga films, including the highly anticipated conclusion to the series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Launching in 2020, the game can immerse players into the expansive saga with the freedom to control hundreds of characters and vehicles to create their own journey through the galaxy.

Friends and family can dive into their favourite film from the saga and play through memorable Star Wars moments, reimagined with Lego. Players can start at the beginning with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, begin the original trilogy with Star Wars: A New Hope, or launch right into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. From the desert of Geonosis, to the swamps of Dagobah, to the snowfields of Starkiller Base – players will have the power to revisit any planet, at any time, in any order they wish. The entire galaxy is available to discover and play in.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of playable characters in the series including the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, among many others. The greatest vehicles from across the galaxy are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order Tie-fighters in Resistance X-Wings, or podrace on Tatooine.



“With the Skywalker saga coming to an end, we wanted to give fans the ultimate Star Wars video game experience with all the humour and charm that is uniquely Lego,” says Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games. “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will bring to life all those Star Wars adventures remembered and undiscovered in an epic culmination of all nine saga films as fans celebrate the closing of this chapter in Star Wars.”

“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga marks our return to the franchise that kicked off the Lego video game series. The game will give fans an all-new Lego Star Wars experience with complete freedom to explore the Lego Star Wars galaxy,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the launch of the original Lego Star Wars game and it’s equally exciting to now move the series forward and help create a new era of Lego Star Wars games.”

The game will be available for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.