New episodes of The Simpsons land on Disney+

Fans of The Simpsons will be delighted to see the new short “When Billie Met Lisa”, which has premiered exclusively on Disney+ today.

Billie Eilish revealed on social media that she will appear alongside The Simpsons family in a short titled When Billie Met Lisa. The new short, featuring Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and Finneas, has premiered today, exclusively on Disney+.

In When Billie Met Lisa, Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Finneas while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

This release from The Simpsons is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts feature Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki are currently available on Disney+. The most recent short The Simpsons in Plusaversary was released on 12 November 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day.

All of these can be found in The Simpsons collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons

Disney+ will launch in South Africa on 18 May. For more information and to find out how to get a massive discount on a yearly subscription, read the article here.