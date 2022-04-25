Fractured Online audiobook – Now available

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Engross yourself in the world of Fractured Online by listening to its audiobook

Dynamight Studios and gamigo have launched a series of audiobooks for its isometric open-world MMORPG, Fractured Online. The audiobooks, which were previously released as a teaser prior to the game’s reveal, have been updated with new animations and can now be listened to.

In total, fans can expect to listen to four chapters that offer a glimpse into the chaotic world of Fractured Online. The first chapter, called “A Sacrifice,” tells the story of a sudden demon invasion sparking a chain of events that could result in unforeseen consequences. Additional chapters continue following a woman’s attempts to survive various threats, whether they be obvious incoming attacks from demons, or the more obscure.