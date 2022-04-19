Disney+ annual subscription gives massive discount

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ahead of its 18 May launch, Disney+ announced users can get 12 month’s worth of the streaming service for the price of eight

Ahead of its launch in South Africa on 18 May, the Disney+ streaming channel is offering a R950 introductory price for a 12 month subscription to the service, which is the cost of 8 months. The introductory offer will only be available to those who pre-register before midnight on 17 May 2022, ahead of launch day. Standard pricing at launch will be R119 per month. The annual subscription price will return to R1,190 from 18 May 2022.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian and, from 27 May, the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi. The launch will also see availability of the Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life; and Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Movies will include Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated Luca, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto, which tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, as well as Academy Award-winning Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil. In general entertainment, subscribers will also be able to watch the hit original comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, limited series Pam and Tommy, Queens, The Simpsons and back seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, and Black-ish. From National Geographic, The World According To Jeff Goldblum and Academy Award-winning Free Solo will be available to view.

The service offers up to four concurrent streams, 4K video quality for select titles, and seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.

How to sign up for the offer: