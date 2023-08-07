MTN and Disney+ launch mobile plan

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Viewers will the same access to a vast catalogue of content from iconic brands like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

MTN has teamed up with the Walt Disney Company to launch of a mobile plan for Disney+ in South Africa.

MTN will offer a bundle to its customers who sign up for a Disney+ Mobile Plan at the cost of R49. Paying for that bundle with their airtime or adding it to their bill, they will get 500MB of free streaming data per month. MTN will also offer its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass that will include 2GB of streaming data for R59 per month.

The coompanies say plans are in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers.

The Disney+ Mobile Plan with MTN will offer viewers the same access to Disney+’s vast catalogue of content from the streamer’s iconic brands, such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Using mobile phones and tablets, subscribers will have access to features such as SD data-saver streaming. Parents will be able to set kids profiles to access age-appropriate content.

“By streaming Disney+ on South Africa’s top mobile network, we will offer our customers the ultimate experience in enjoying their favourite series and movies, both old and new,” says Jason Probert, MTN SA general manager for digital services. “Offering Disney+ Mobile presents great opportunities for the future, and we look forward to pursuing many additional features for our customers.”

Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company, said: “Disney+ joining forces with MTN gives South African subscribers another way to access our vast selection of blockbuster films, iconic series and brand-new Disney+ Original titles at home or on the move, giving more streaming choices than ever before.”

Customers will have access to newly released films and series, including Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” starring Samuel L. Jackson, the smash box office hit “Avatar: The Way of Water”, the Disney+ Original anthology series “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”, as well as the hit original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”, with “The Kardashians”, “The Simpsons” and back seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy”, “9-1-1” and “Black-ish”.