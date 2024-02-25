New games – and classics – coming to Switch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

During the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, games featuring Mickey Mouse, a scuba diver, and five classics from Rare were announced, writes JASON BANNIER.

Numerous games for the Nintendo Switch were announced during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase online event last week. The list of games includes remakes, new releases, as well as the return of older classics.

Mickey Mouse has seen his fair share of entering numerous games and movies this year after his entrance into the public domain. Now, the Disney character is adventuring onto the Switch in a remake of the 2010 action-adventure 3D platformer, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. One plays as Mickey in a journey through a world inspired by Disney classic stories. The game features upgraded graphics, improved gameplay, as well as enhanced abilities and new skills.

Five classic games from developer Rare are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. The blast-from-the-past quintet includes Killer Instinct (1994), Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (1993), Snake rattle n roll (1990), R.C. PRO-AM (1988), and Blast Corps (1997). Rare is known for GoldenEye 007 (1997), Donkey Kong, and Banjo-Kazooie (1998); these games or variant thereof are available on Switch. The company more recently released popular PC game Sea of Thieves (2018).

A third sequel to Endless Ocean series titled Endless Ocean Luminous was announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. In the game, players jump into a beautiful aquatic world that changes with each dive. The mysterious Veiled Sea features over 500 marine species, including the Tomato Clownfish, Long-Spine Porcupinefish, and Powderblue Tang. However, other extinct or mythical creatures can also be found, including the menacing Mosasaurus, and less intimidating Anomalocaris. The game can be played solo, or with up to 30 players online.

Other games for which I am excited include: