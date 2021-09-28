Netflix releases Don’t Look Up trailer at first ‘Tudum’ event

At Netflix’s first Tudum global event held this weekend, it revealed more than 70 series and 28 movies. Most of these new titles also have prominent actors and actresses, which enables good content across various genres.

One of the stand-out announcements was Don’t Look Up, an upcoming Netflix Original film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep.

In the film, Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.

With the help of Dr Oglethorpe (Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?

Don’t Look Up will be released on Netflix on 24 December 2021.