Nat Geo debuts ‘Europe from above’

Interesting perspectives on European countries are revealed in the new season of a National Geographic series through aerial adventures.

From the Acropolis in Greece to the building of the longest bridge in the world in Turkey to Finland’s enormous icebreakers, Europe from above reveals the customs, discoveries, and advancements that continue to mold these contemporary civilisations today.

The fourth season of Europe from Above flies through Scotland, Denmark, Serbia, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Romania to photograph iconic cultural and natural sites.

Aerial hyper-lapse photography allows viewers to quickly see seasonal changes. Discover how history, engineering, and natural beauty have molded this vast continent and get a colourful portrayal of the people that live in these areas and uphold the local customs.

Season 4 streams on National Geographic from Wednesday 28 September.