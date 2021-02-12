Namaste Wahala launching on Valentines Day

Directed by and starring Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, Namaste Wahala is more than an unforgettable love story between Didi and Raj. The film will be packed with family drama, Indian style dance sequences and a soundtrack that aims to get viewers dancing.

The movie follows Indian investment banker Raj (Ruslaan Mumtaz) and Nigerian lawyer Didi (Ini Dima-Okojie) fall in love — marking the beginning of the road to impressing each others’ parents. Wahala is the Nigerian word for trouble, suggesting the conflict and barriers of race the lovers will have to overcome.

The cast of the movie includes:

Ini Dima Okojie as Didi Ruslaan Mumtaz as Raj Richard Mofe-Damijo as Ernest Joke Silva as Shola Osas Ighodaro as Preemo (known Osas Ighodaro Ajibade) Anee Icha as Angie Sujata Sehgal as Meera Koye Kekere Ekun as Emma Ibrahim Suleiman as Somto Imoh Eboh as Jane Frodd as Raymond

A reminder can be set on Netflix for when the movie is released on 14 February 2021.