Cruella De Vil gets origin story

The Walt Disney Company has released the trailer for its new live-action feature film Cruella, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson and, directed by Craig Gillespie.

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in the new Disney live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, Cruella de Vil.

Cruella which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella — clever, creative and determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is chic and haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). Their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that causes Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The movie is not meant as a direct live-adaption of 101 Dalmatians, but rather how the character Cruella came to be her name, cruel.

The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road) created the costumes.

The movie will be available to watch on 28 May 2021 in South African cinemas.