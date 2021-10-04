Myth of Empires opens its gates

Today, the global closed beta of the multiplayer war sandbox game Myth of Empires by developer Angela Game invites players to dive into a beautiful yet merciless world set in ancient Asia. The game offers both player versus everyone (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) servers. The beta will run until 10 October 2021, players can register via Steam Playtest here.

Myth of Empires is set in ancient Asia, allowing players to experience the harsh conditions of a country torn apart by war with as much freedom as possible. Individuals will need to bond together – either with computer players (NPCs) or other players – forming factions, fighting for survival and dominance, establishing their rule and leading armies in massive battles, sieging enemy cities and securing server-wide empires.



Players could first experience Myth of Empires with its closed alpha in April, and a localisation alpha in June. Since then, lots of new gameplay and improvements have been implemented. This beta, being the game’s first global test, brings the sandbox world a large step closer to what the development team envisions for the final version, regarding both content as well as scale.

Angela Game provided the following information on features available in the beta test:



Brave an unforgiving world filled with bandits, wild animals, and hostile players. Stave off hunger with meat collected through hunting, and collect resources from the world to build your fort.

New environments: Snowy mountains, desert, swamps, caves, and an all-new weather system.

Engage enemies in intense, tactical combat. Control the direction of your strikes to maximize their impact and damage.

Craft dozens of different kinds of weapons and armor of different tiers to help you in battle. Make swords, spears, halberds, axes, throwing weapons, crossbows, bows, shields, and more!

New animals: Elephants, rhinos, crocodiles, butterflies, fish, and more.

Construct your very own customized structures piece by piece, and build siege weapons such including ballistas, catapults, trebuchets and siege ladders to wreak havoc upon enemy fortresses.

Recruit NPCs through peaceful means or by force and have them collect resources, craft items, hunt, or fight alongside you. Tame horses that you can ride into battle, or breed them to make horses with attributes more suited to your needs.

PVE and PVP servers will be available in Asia, North America, and Europe.

A robust guild system allows players to form factions with their friends. Work together to fend off enemy attacks, conquer your server, and reign supreme!

New gameplay and content: County, province, and fortress siege battles, as well as improved voice-chat, a new trade system, and character voices.

Myth of Empires is developed by Angela Game’s T’ien-Kung Studio.