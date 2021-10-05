Amazon’s New World becomes one of Steam’s most-played games

Amazon’s new game studio has released its highly-awaited MMORPG title, New World, to big success. According to SteamDB, the online game gathered 707,000 concurrent players on its launch day, and skyrocketed up to just over 900,000 players on Sunday. This makes New World a unicorn in the online gaming space, being among a handful of big games to achieve this level of adoption.

New World comes in fourth place in terms of number of concurrent players of all time. It is beaten by Tencent Games’ PUBG (at 3.2 million players), Steam’s parent company Valve’s own Counter-Strike: GO, and DotA 2. For perspective, it beat Cyberpunk 2077 and Valhiem.

The game is an open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity where players will forge a new destiny for themselves as an adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge await them among the island’s wilderness and ruins. Channel supernatural forces or wield deadly weapons in a classless, real-time combat system, and fight alone, with a small team, or in massed armies for PvE and PvP battles—the choices are up to the player.

New World is available on Steam now for R429.