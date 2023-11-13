Murder mystery coming to Disney+

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 7-episode limited series, “A Murder at the End of the World”, premieres today.

Disney+ has revealed that FX’s 7-episode limited series, A Murder at the End of the World, will premiere 14 November on Disney+ in South Africa. The series, set at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire, will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week.

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by the reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location.

When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder, against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.



The series stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.



It was created and directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.