Binge ‘Lucky Hank’ from today

Bob Odenkirk of “Breaking Bad” fame stars in the series based on the award-winning novel “Straight Man”.

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky Hank stars Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Nobody) as Professor Hank Devereaux, an English department chairman at an underfunded college, who toes the line between midlife crisis and full-blown meltdown, navigating the offbeat chaos in his personal and professional life and proving that tantrums get better with age.

From the executive producers of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Lucky Hank has a 93% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where it’s currently #29 on their Best TV Shows of 2023.

“There is no one who plays the exasperated every guy like Bob Odenkirk,” says NPR. Or, as Arizona Republic put it, “Odenkirk… makes you want to spend time with a character who definitely doesn’t want to spend time with you.” Odenkirk has already been nominated for a 2023 Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series.

The stellar support cast includes Emmy nominees Mireille Enos (Hanna), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!), Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez in The Office), Kyle MacLachlan (Orson Hodge in Desperate Housewives), Chris Diamantopoulos (Mrs Davis, Russ Hanneman in Silicon Valley), and Brian Huskey (Leon West in Veep), with a guest appearance from Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Being John Malkovich).

The 8-episode first season is available to stream on Showmax from today (15 November 2023).