Chucky infiltrates the White House

The third season of the horror franchise, ‘Chucky’, premieres on Showmax today.

The murderous doll sets its sights on the most secure home in the USA, the White House. It is up to the hero trio to stop the nightmare from becoming a reality in the third season of Chucky, available for streaming today on Showmax.

Returning to reprise their roles are Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy, Zackary Arthur as Jake, and Björgvin Arnarson as Devon. Additionally, Oscar nominee Jennifer Tilly makes her comeback as Chucky’s ex-lover and now sworn enemy, Tiffany, who finds herself facing her own crisis as the law enforcement closes in on her.

Chucky’s third season received a nomination for Best Horror Series at this year’s Critics Choice Super Awards. Brad Dourif, who plays the menacing Chucky, is also in the running for the Best Villain in a Series award for his iconic portrayal.

The series has garnered critical acclaim, boasting a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider praises the show, stating: “This killer doll series is only getting better… There is no horror series out there quite like Chucky… It is all killer with almost no filler… Its cast is impeccable, the kills wonderfully unhinged, and the humour remains as sharp as ever”.

The new season takes a sinister twist as the murderous doll infiltrates the most secure residence in the United States, the White House. The storyline revolves around a high-stakes battle involving Jake, Devon, and Lexy as they race against time to thwart Chucky’s diabolical plans.

One can expect a blend of terror and dark humour in season 3 of Chucky, available to binge on Showmax today.