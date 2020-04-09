MotoGP: Behind the Scenes

By now, the first South African to qualify for MotoGP in the four-stroke eta, Brad Binder, would be burning rubber around the track alongside his peers. For now, however, MotoGP enthusiasts are going to have to wait a little longer for that live-race thrill.

While things are a little uncertain, Red Bull TV will help you sit back and relax with MotoGP 2019 Inside Pass: a 14-part series that shares a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes, race-by race, as host Vanessa Guerra guides viewers through the MotoGP Paddock.

Expect to see many candid moments with MotoGP’s best, including Dani Pedrosa’s one-of-a-kind tour of the Red Bull Ring Track, testing impact airbags with Andrea Dovizioiso and lawnmower riding with Jorge Martin.

More entertainment about MotoGP can be found on Red Bull TV.