Stream of the Day
Primal – Premieres on Showmax
The first season of Primal, an animated show from the animator of Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars, will premiere in April on Showmax.
From the creator behind the Emmy-winning series Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky, Primal follows a caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction. The two creatures, one on the way out and one on the way in, become each other’s only hope of survival in a treacherous world.
Primal has an 8.7/10 score on IMDB and a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus is, “Epic in every sense, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is a stunning feat of visual storytelling.”
“Epic yet intimate, Primal is awash in eye-popping imagery,” says Hollywood Reporter. “Primal is vicious stuff. It’s a rarely pausing saga of bone-breaking, head-severing, tooth-extracting, face-smashing brutality… Tartakovsky has long been a distinctive force in TV animation and this is another winner, a spare storytelling experiment that plays like nothing else in the current landscape.”
The show will premiere on Showmax on 13 April.
Stream of the Day
New Overwatch character available in PTR
Echo, the 32nd hero in Overwatch, is live on the Public Test Realm (PTR) on PC.
Echo, the new robotic hero in Overwatch, is a multirole evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence and represents the cutting edge of technology. Echo is a Damage category hero.
Echo was the creation of Singaporean scientist Dr Mina Liao, who was one of the earliest members of Overwatch. Prior to joining the organization, Dr Liao was widely considered one of the prominent experts in robotics and artificial intelligence.
Dr Liao dreamed of improving upon the original omnic designs, which became the basis for the Echo project. She created an adaptive robot that could be programmed to learn different functions – anything from medical support to construction – but with serious limits to independent decision making. Although Overwatch was wary of just how often and where they used Echo, Liao had programmed Echo with a powerful artificial intelligence that learned by observation. As a result, much of Liao’s behavi rs – including her speech – were adopted by Echo.
Abilities:
- Tri-Shot (Primary Fire) – Echo fires 3 shots at once, in a triangle pattern.
- Sticky Bombs (Secondary Fire) – Echo fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.
- Flight (Shift) – Echo surges forward quickly, then can fly freely.
- Focusing Beam (E) – Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health.
- Duplicate (Ultimate) – Echo duplicates a targeted enemy hero and gains use of their abilities
- Glide (Passive) – Echo can glide while falling.
- Echo is now live as a playable character on the Public Test Realm (PTR) on PC.
Stream of the Day
Rhythm of the Gods – out now
The rhythm game by Lyrelark Studios, Rhythm of the Gods, is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.
Join the strongest mortal warrior, Lyrik, and slide, jump and slash to the beat in Rhythm of the Gods, the debut game from Lyrelark Studios. Solve the problems that the mortal realm faces in this auto-running, Greek-inspired rhythm game.
Campaign mode consists of four two-part levels where players must fight a variety of mythological monsters that are causing a chorus of chaos to impress each god, and earn their right to challenge them one-on-one – in a battle of rhythm, of course. Keep in time and reveal each god’s true tune to persuade them that you have what it takes.
Procedurally generated Marathon Mode will test your stamina to keep to the beat. Giving users a new set of moves each time to keep them on their toes and ensuring only the best will earn those elusive Marathon exclusive trophies.
Each fast-paced rhythmic battle is set to original music from composer Nathan Fitzpatrick. With trophies, high scores and alternate difficulty levels to earn and beat you’ll be returning to take on the gods time and time again.
The game is available now on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch, Steam for PC, and the Google Play Store for Android.