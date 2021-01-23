Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem trailer released

Get read to get loaded for Apex Legends Season 8 – Mayhem. Players can watch the biggest party in Kings Canyon get as new Legend ‘Fuse, the Champion of Salvo’, enters the Apex Games with a bang in the new season.

In addition to Fuse, Season 8 – Mayhem introduces the 30-30 Repeater lever-action rifle and new changes to King Canyon caused by the destruction of Fuse’s arrival. Players can jump into this new season on 2 February, in time for Apex Legends’ two-year anniversary.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. 20 three-person squads or 30 two-person duos land on an island and search for weapons and supplies before attempting to defeat the other players in combat. The available area on the island shrinks over time, forcing players to keep moving. Not moving results in the player finding themselves outside the play area which can be fatal. The final team alive wins the round.

For more news about Apex Legends, checkout the game’s official Twitter, Instagram, YouTube pages or visit www.playapex.com for the latest updates.