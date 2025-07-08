It’s a ‘Late Night With the Devil’ on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A 1977 talk show spirals into terror in the supernatural found-footage horror streaming in South Africa from today.

On Halloween night in 1977, a fictional late-talk show descends into possession, panic, and bloodshed. The film Late Night With the Devil exposes the lost broadcast that was never meant to air.

The supernatural horror is streaming on Showmax from today 10 July 2025.

The narrative follows Jack Delroy, a charismatic but struggling New York-based host, who returns to television after a hiatus caused by his wife Madeleine’s death. Hoping to revive sagging ratings, Delroy stages a Halloween special with a focus on the supernatural.

As the live broadcast unfolds, unusual and increasingly terrifying events escalate, beginning with a violent illness, alleged possession, and inexplicable visions witnessed by nearly everyone in the studio. A series of mysterious occurrences call into question whether what’s being filmed is a hoax or something genuinely sinister.

Guests include a self-proclaimed medium, a parapsychologist, a professional sceptic, and a teenage girl said to be possessed by a demon.

Framed as a documentary built around recovered footage, the film reconstructs events from the final aired episode of Night Owls with Jack Delroy, a once-popular programme that aired in competition with The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Delroy is played by David Dastmalchian, whose film credits include Oppenheimer, Dune: Part One, Blade Runner 2049, and The Suicide Squad. The cast includes Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig, Josh Quong Tart, and Steve Mouzakis.