Latest ‘Mission’ becomes possible on Showmax

In ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’, Ethan Hunt must locate a weapon before it falls into enemy hands and protect his closest allies in the process.

Tom Cruise, a four-time Oscar nominee, reprises his death-defying role as the indomitable Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning began streaming on Showmax this week.

The plot revolves around Hunt’s latest mission to locate a fearsome weapon before it falls into the clutches of malevolent forces. Hunt faces the predicament presented by Mission Impossible Force agent Luther Stickell that nothing, not even the lives of his closest allies, can take precedence over the mission at hand.

“I don’t accept that”, says Hunt.

Christopher McQuarrie, an Oscar winner renowned for his work on Top Gun: Maverick and The Usual Suspects, once again assumes the directorial helm. The film features Emmy nominee Ving Rhames, BAFTA nominee Simon Pegg, Critics Choice nominee Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby, and Golden Globe nominee Hayley Atwell.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning secured its place as the eighth-biggest box office hit of 2023, and has garnered a nomination for Action Movie of the Year at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards. Tom Cruise has been nominated for Male Movie Star of the Year, and Action Movie Star of the Year. The film is also in contention for Oscars in the Visual Effects and Sound categories.

This is the seventh movie of the Mission Impossible series, which extends over 27 years. An eighth movie is planned for 2025.