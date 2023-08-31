Tom Cruise explodes onto Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The first two movies in the Jack Reacher series begin streaming today.

The Jack Reacher film series arrives on Netflix today, showcasing Tom Cruise’s explosive talent as an action star. The series follows the adventures of Jack Reacher, a former American military police investigator who now travels the country as a drifter. Reacher is a hulking figure with a mysterious past, and he is always willing to help those in need.

In the first film, Jack Reacher, Reacher is in Pittsburgh investigating the murder of a former military police officer. The victim, James Barr, is accused of killing five people in a sniper attack, but Reacher believes that he is innocent. Reacher soon finds himself in over his head, as he is drawn into a web of corruption and conspiracy.

The second film, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, picks up where the first film left off. Reacher is now framed for the crime of murdering a colonel in the U.S. Army, and he must clear his name. Along the way, he teams up with Major Susan Turner, a military police officer who is also being framed for a crime she didn’t commit.

Both films are action-packed thrillers with plenty of suspense and violence. Cruise is well-cast as Reacher, and he brings the character to life with his charisma and physicality. The supporting cast is also strong, with Smulders giving a particularly good performance as Turner.

The films are both well-made and entertaining, but they do have some flaws. The plots are somewhat convoluted, and the action sequences can be a bit over-the-top. However, the films are still enjoyable for fans of action thrillers.

In terms of narrative style, the first film is more straightforward, with a clear-cut plot and a satisfying conclusion. The second film is more complex, with multiple subplots and a more ambiguous ending.

Ultimately, the best film in the series is a matter of personal preference. If you’re looking for a more straightforward action thriller, then you might prefer the first film. If you’re looking for a film with a bit more emotional depth and complexity, then you might prefer the second.

Some additional thoughts on the two films:

The first film is more faithful to the original book, while the second takes more liberties with the source material.

The first has a more grounded and realistic tone, while the second is more over-the-top and action-packed.

The first has a stronger supporting cast, while the second focuses more on the relationship between Reacher and Turner.

Overall, the Jack Reacher movies are well-made and entertaining, and feature Tom Cruise in a role that he was born to play.