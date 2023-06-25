Sit! Stay! Save the world!

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

DC’s charming, animated movie, ‘League of Super-Pets’, streams on Showmax from today.

In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

DC League of Super-Pets was nominated as Best Super-Hero Movie at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards and Favourite Animated Movie at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards, where Dwayne Johnson won the Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie Award as Krypto, beating out his co-star Kevin Hart as Ace.

Recommending the film for ages 6+, Common Sense Media says: “DC corrects their history of making superhero stories too dark, violent, and mature for kids with this animated tale focusing on the heroes’ crime-fighting furry friends… It’s definitely the funniest big-screen DC movie.”

The 23rd biggest box office hit of 2022 globally, DC League of Super-Pets also features the likes of Critics Choice Award winner Diego Luna (Andor) as Chip the squirrel and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) as PB the potbellied pig and Merton the turtle. It streams on Showmax from today, 26 June 2023.