Instax takes printing further with Mini Link 3

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fujifilm will shortly release the new third-generation Instax Mini Link 3 smartphone printer in South Africa. Compared to its predecessor, the Mini Link 2, it has two new features: Instax AiR Studio and Click to Collage, which allow one to add 3D AR effects, and create collage prints that can be viewed as a flipbook video.

The Fujifilm 90th Anniversary Special Kit for the Instax Mini Evo is also being released, along with an update for the InstaxUP! application.

Instax AiR Studio

With the Mini Link app, users have been able to scale up/down, rotate, apply filters, adjust brightness, and choose frames for their pictures. However, the Instax AiR Studio adds a new dimension for users to decorate prints with 3D augmented reality (AR) effects.

There are a variety of options, including background templates, decorative imagery, animated effects, and photos that are stored on one’s smartphone.

The app features Remote Live View, enabling sharing of one’s screen with others while shooting by scanning a QR code in the app with another smartphone.

Click to Collage

Click to Collage creates collage prints from a series of photos similar to that of an old school photo booth. Through the Mini Link app, one can take up to six images, following the 3-2-1 countdown displayed on the screen. When the created collage image is printed, an Instax Animation feature combines multiple images into flipbook video. The video is viewable by scanning the accompanying QR code printed on the Instax print.

Design, printing, and battery

There are bright pastel LEDs on the front panel of that Mini Link 3 to indicate the printing status and battery level. The smartphone printer is small and portable, weighing a 210g, with an optional carry case available. It prints out in Mini format within 15 seconds with prints taking about 90 seconds to fully develop. On a full charge of the built-in Lithium-Ion battery, it can print up to 100 instant Mini prints.

Availability

The Instax Mini Link 3 smartphone printer will be available for R2,599.00. There are three colour options: clay white, rose pink and sage green.

Instax Mini Evo 90th anniversary edition

Fujifilm is marking its 90th anniversary in 2024 with the release of the Instax Mini Evo Fujifilm 90th Anniversary Special Kit . It contains the flagship Instax Mini Evo digital camera and printer in Titanium Gold and Dark Silver finishes. A carry case, branded lens cap, and strap are included. The kit is expected to be available in South Africa, although the local release date and pricing have not yet been announced.

InstaxUP! update

Fujifilm has released an updated version of the InstaxUP! smartphone app, which now includes the Instax Days feature. The function allows users to view saved Instax prints on a calendar, organised by the date they were scanned. The app also enables users to digitally capture and save physical Instax prints, including their frames and tonal qualities.