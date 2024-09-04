DStv Stream gets new price power

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A live TV update and a return to 2014 pricing boosts the live TV experience for DStv’s Premium streaming-only plan.

DStv has announced an update to the DStv Stream app, along with a reduced price for DStv Stream Premium contract customers that takes pricing back to 2014 levels.

The latest update introduces significant upgrades to the user interface. Live TV rows now play back channels as users browse, letting them preview content directly from the homepage, allowing them to immediately jump into live TV. A price point of R699 will be available to all DStv Stream customers who take out a 12-month Premium contract. DStv Stream gives customers access to all the live and video-on-demand content available per package, with no dish or decoder required – only the DStv app.

Live TV rows now display both channels and events, making it easier for users to see what’s happening now and what’s coming up next. This functionality makes planning the viewing experience quick and simple, particularly around major events such as sports games.

“We know that delivering the streaming experience our customers want means we need to stay at the top of our game,” says Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa. “We know that delivering the streaming experience our customers want means we need to stay at the top of our game. This latest update is a big step forward, especially for live sports fans. It’s a fantastic way to dive into everything that SuperSport has on offer.”

Early numbers show that these updates are making a positive impact on the user experience, resulting in a 23% increase in the number of series and movies streamed on demand, a 17% increase in the number of titles that customers have added to their watchlists, and an overall 8% increase in content watched on DStv Stream compared to the previous month.

The update also introduces several new sections on the platform, each tailored to improve content discovery, as supplied by MultiChoice:

Channel homepages: The app now has dedicated homepages for all channels, complete with billboards and curated content, offering users an enhanced browsing experience.

Sports tournament homepages: Dedicated pages for tournaments allow sports enthusiasts to access all relevant content, including previously played games, upcoming matches, highlights and video-on-demand content related to the tournament. Now that the new season has kicked off, the Premier League homepage is a must-visit.

Studio homepages: The new studio pages bring users closer to their favourite studios by showcasing all the latest releases and popular titles from each studio, from Warner Bros. to Disney.

Watch from Start: Whether they’re late to the big game, a live concert, or an important broadcast, users will no longer worry about having missed the start. This new feature allows users to go to the beginning of any live event instantly. To use this feature, simply press the “OK” button on the remote control while watching the live event. Then navigate down to the “Watch from Start” option located just above the progress bar. With one click, users will be taken straight back to the beginning of the event.

The update also introduces eight new display types for video-on-demand rows, providing richer and more engaging previews which encourage users to explore content beyond their usual selections. The “Explore More” section offers deeper dives into genres, collections, and curated content, giving trending and niche content greater visibility.

Updated navigation on tvOS and iOS platforms aims to make content discovery more intuitive and visually engaging. New features such as billboards and lead tiles serve to spotlight featured, new, and exclusive titles, driving immediate user engagement.

New display formats now play trailers directly on the homepage, while live channels stream automatically upon landing on the page. These real-time experiences are designed to keep users connected to current events and make DStv Stream even better.

This is the second in a series of DStv enhancements over the coming months that will improve user experience and platform stability. We are looking to announce the next one in a few weeks’ time.

How to get DStv Stream for R699 on a 12-month contract

This offer is available via WhatsApp for Premium customers. “Stream Contract Deals” to 060 060 3788.

DStv Stream is free for all decoder customers

A major highlight for DStv decoder customers is that every single customer has access to the DStv Stream app at no extra cost. Whether dealing with power cuts, travelling away from home, or simply wanting an extra viewing option, customers can download content, watch from anywhere, and enjoy their favourite shows and sports on the go.

For more about DStv Stream, go to https://www.dstv.com/en-za/buy/dstv-packages/dstv-stream.