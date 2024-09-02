NetScout platform pushes AIOps

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Omnis AI Insights fuels AI and machine learning processes with actionable data to enhance service performance.

NetScout, a provider of performance management and cybersecurity solutions has launched a new platform to deliver data needed to secure better outcomes from artificial intelligence (AI) and AIOps – AI for IT operations.

Called Omnis AI Insights, the platform promises to deliver precise, actionable network telemetry data that feeds customer AI initiatives. As a result, it promises to enable critical outcomes without requiring data transformations and adaptations.

The platform provides AI-ready data that mitigates the risks IT teams face from an overload of unusable or ineffective data.

Omnis AI Insights features include:

Identifying and correlating observability trends.

Streamlining and automating data analysis.

Uncovering historical operational patterns.

Detecting unforeseen issues and security risks that could lead to future service outages and data breaches.

As enterprises increase observability for AIOps, they require high-fidelity, enriched, and curated data mapped to their requirements. NetScout is working across its growing partner ecosystem, including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow and Splunk, to integrate its AI-ready data and deliver the insights needed to drive better business outcomes and elevate user effectiveness.

The company generates granular telemetry at scale and curates it into targeted feeds, producing an information-rich dataset designed to address critical use cases. The data can be ingested into data lakes and other AIOps platforms, where it can be enriched and combined with other datasets for analytics and visualisation, resulting in behavioural classifications, predictions, and automation.

“As organisations automate their IT environments to scale operations, they need enterprise-grade intelligence to improve decision-making and optimise the user experience,” says Stephen Elliot, group vice president of I&O, cloud operations, and DevOps at International Data Corporation (IDC).

“Technology leaders must consider the value of service reliability and resiliency they can receive by filtering the appropriate metadata, session data, and IP intelligence necessary for critical AIOps and security use cases.”

Bruce Kelley, CTO at NetScout, says: “NetScout is built around deep packet inspection, so we understand the value of transforming raw packet data into actionable intelligence at scale. As customers accelerate their IT operations using AI, our expanded end-through-end visibility and open data model is critical to assuring better business outcomes and elevating user effectiveness.”