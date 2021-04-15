Microsoft releases Surface Laptop 4

This week, Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop 4, which is now more optimised for remote work. Surface Laptop 4 is, as one would expect, optimised for Microsoft experiences.

It retains its design, details and materials that were featured in the previous generation. The signature 3:2 aspect ratio PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5” or 15” models make a comeback, which is ideal for seeing more of a page when document editing. Users can choose from Alcantara or metal finishes in a variety of bold colours, including a new Ice Blue finish. The large trackpad with gesture support, and its industry-leading typing experience have also remained in the design of this device.

It now offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with low-light capability, as well as a studio microphone array. Both of these features have become extremely important for those wanting to come across clearly in virtual work meetings. With the 201 PPI, high-contrast touchscreen display, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, users can get a cinematic experience that immerses them in the content they select.

The Laptop offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores); in either case, users can a smooth experience that powers multitasking demands.

Starting at $999.99 USD, the Surface Laptop 4 is available to order today in the US, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability in the coming weeks.