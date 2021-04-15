Product of the Day
Microsoft releases Surface Laptop 4
The new Surface Laptop features a high-contrast touchscreen display, Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, and either 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors.
This week, Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop 4, which is now more optimised for remote work. Surface Laptop 4 is, as one would expect, optimised for Microsoft experiences.
It retains its design, details and materials that were featured in the previous generation. The signature 3:2 aspect ratio PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5” or 15” models make a comeback, which is ideal for seeing more of a page when document editing. Users can choose from Alcantara or metal finishes in a variety of bold colours, including a new Ice Blue finish. The large trackpad with gesture support, and its industry-leading typing experience have also remained in the design of this device.
It now offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with low-light capability, as well as a studio microphone array. Both of these features have become extremely important for those wanting to come across clearly in virtual work meetings. With the 201 PPI, high-contrast touchscreen display, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, users can get a cinematic experience that immerses them in the content they select.
The Laptop offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores); in either case, users can a smooth experience that powers multitasking demands.
Starting at $999.99 USD, the Surface Laptop 4 is available to order today in the US, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability in the coming weeks.