Samsung brings AI to Galaxy A series

The new Galaxy A series smartphones – the A56 5G, A36 5G and A26 5G – introduce Awesome Intelligence, with advanced camera features and enhanced durability.

Samsung Electronics has introduced its new AI concept, Awesome Intelligence, with the unveiling of the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G. The latest Galaxy A series smartphones are, for the first time, integrating Galaxy’s fan-favourite AI-powered features. They promise to “reimagine creativity”, while delivering enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections, to provide a safe and long-lasting mobile experience.

“The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience (MX) business at Samsung. “With these awesome new features and capabilities, we are excited to unlock limitless creativity on the Galaxy A series while ensuring a safe, reliable and fun mobile experience.”

Awesome Intelligence for advanced search and creativity

Awesome Intelligence is the first comprehensive mobile AI system exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G and brings users powerful, fun and easy-to-use AI tools. Powered by Samsung’s One UI 7 user interface, the new Awesome Intelligence features bring amazing search and visual experiences to Galaxy A series users.

Google’s enhanced Circle to Search, a fan-favourite on Galaxy A series devices last year, makes it easier to search and discover from the phone’s screen. With the latest upgrades, users can now do more: Circle to Search will quickly recognise phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen, so users can take action with a single tap.

With recent enhancements to Circle to Search, users can also instantly search the songs they hear without switching apps. Whether it’s a song playing on social media from their phone or music that’s playing from speakers near them, a long press of the navigation bar activates Circle to Search, followed by a tap on the music button to identify the song name and artist.

Photo supplied.

The Galaxy A series also takes the camera experience to a new level with creator-focused tools, starting with a powerful triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main lens on all devices. A 10-bit HDR front lens records on the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G for bright and crisp selfies. The Galaxy A56 5G features leading camera technology, with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the entire Galaxy A series empowers creativity in new and exciting ways through intelligent visual editing.

Exclusively available on the Galaxy A56 5G, Best Face makes it easier to capture quality group shots by selecting and combining the best expressions or features for up to five people from a motion photo. Whether someone blinked or looked away, Best Face ensures everyone looks their best in a single, seamless shot. The Galaxy A56 5G also brings enhancements to Nightography, with Low Noise Mode making its way to the 12MP selfie camera and additional wide camera support to capture clear content in low-light settings.

Photo supplied.



The Galaxy A 56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G are allequipped with fine-refined Object Eraser, allowing users to remove unwanted distractions from photos. Whether it’s an unexpected passerby or a distracting shadow, users can manually or automatically select objects to erase, achieving a cleaner, more polished final image with a few taps.

Filters enables custom filter creation by extracting colours and styles from existing photos for users to apply for a unique and personalised effect, depending on mood and taste. With these intelligent tools, users can refine and enhance their photos, bringing a new level of creativity to every shot.

Built To last – from displays to software





Photo supplied.

Now, with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and six years of security updates, the Galaxy A series reinforces its software longevity. These updates add additional support toward optimising the device’s lifecycle, ensuring users can enjoy a smooth and reliable experience for many years.

The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G also introduce a larger display created for a high-quality, immersive viewing experience. Both devices feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with brightness levels reaching up to 1200 nits, allowing for a more vibrant and immersive entertainment experience. New stereo speakers further enhance the experience with rich, balanced sound.

Photo supplied.

With a 5,000mAh battery included throughout the entire line-up, the new Galaxy A series is designed to keep up with users’ daily routines. The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G support 45W charging power and Super-Fast Charge 2.0 technology, delivering even faster charging for extended use. Both models also deliver enhanced performance, as Galaxy A56 5G is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and Galaxy A36 5G features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. A larger vapour chamber in both devices help sustain performance, ensuring smooth gameplay, video playback, and effortless multitasking.



Beyond performance, the new Galaxy A series is built to withstand unpredictable moments. For the first time, the Galaxy A26 5G features an IP67 dust and water resistance rating for strong protection against the elements, matching the IP67 rating on Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G. Additionally, an advanced Corning Glass cover material adds a layer of durability against scratches and cracks.

Expanded protection

Thanks to the integration of One UI 7 on the Galaxy A series for the first time, Samsung is further supporting robust security and privacy. With Samsung Knox Vault, the Galaxy A series provides an extra, fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice – ensuring sensitive data stays protected. Equipped with the latest One UI 7 security and privacy features, Galaxy A series users benefit from holistic protection — including enhancements in Theft Detection, More Security Settings and other features. Upon release, Digital Key on the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G devices will be available in select markets in Asia, Europe, and North America, with more markets to follow.

The new Galaxy A series is available in a range of colours. The Galaxy A56 5G is available in Awesome Black and Awesome Olive. The Galaxy A36 5G is available in Awesome Black and Awesome Lime; and the Galaxy A26 5G is available in Black and Mint.

Launch offer

For a limited time, customers purchasing the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, or Galaxy A26 5G can take advantage of an exciting launch offer: they can buy the Galaxy A56, A36, or A26 on contract and get the Galaxy Tab A9 LTE for only R49, or receive the Galaxy Fit3 for just R499, on non-contract purchases.

This exclusive deal is available for a short period at select retailers and network providers.