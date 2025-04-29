‘Hidalgo’ Kickstarter triples funding goal

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The upcoming adventure game Hidalgo has drawn huge support on Kickstarter, raising more than $51,000 – nearly three times its original goal. The campaign, which launched on 25 March 2025, ended last weekend.

Hidalgo presents a handcrafted retelling of Don Quixote – Miguel de Cervantes’ early-17th-century chivalric novel – combining cooperative puzzle-solving with a cardboard-diorama and puppet-theatre visual style.

Spread across five chapters, the game lets players relive iconic moments from the novel, from battling windmills to ruling an island, all while pursuing Don Quixote’s dream of winning the heart of Dulcinea. Players control Don Quixote and his loyal squire Sancho, either solo by switching between the characters or together in cooperative play.

Photo supplied.

The adventure weaves in a parallel, modern narrative about a single mother and her children, who recreate Don Quixote’s world using recycled materials. Their struggles, including bullying and personal loss, reflect and deepen the emotional arc of the main story.

Gameplay focuses on environmental puzzles that require coordination between the two main characters. Some challenges switch to a first-person view, offering parallax-based puzzles that represent Don Quixote’s delusions. The game features boss fights with imaginatively designed enemies drawn from the knight’s imagination.

Set in a colourful, handcrafted version of La Mancha, the game’s world is built from recycled objects, with a soundtrack primarily played on Spanish guitar. Players can explore freely, moving objects, rotating the camera to discover hidden details, and collecting items needed to progress.

The project has been recognised at several industry events, including Indie X, Dev GAMM!, and the VI Indie Games Awards.

The successful Kickstarter campaign offered a range of backer rewards, including plush collectibles, playing cards, and other exclusive items.

Where to play?

Developed by Madrid-based Infinite Thread Games, the game is planned release later this year 2025. A demo is available to play on Steam here.