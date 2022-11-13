Manifest crew begin final descent

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Approaching death dates, the key characters in this supernatural thriller discover the truth in Season 4.

Netflix last week lifted the lid on the first part of the 4th season of Manifest, a series that centres on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five-and-a-half years. The story focuses on the Stone family, who are now trying to heal two years after the horrific and unexpected events of the Season 3 finale.

Each episode carries a quirky title that draws on terminology used during air travel.

These 10 episodes of Part 1 of Season 4 can now be binged on Netflix:

Touch-and Go: While investigating a Calling, Michaela finds a mysterious stowaway. Ben clings tightly to his beliefs. Cal comes out of hiding to pursue a lead.

All-Call: Hidden voices on the black box draw Saanvi in. Cal sneaks to see an apprehended Henry. During a podcast appearance, Ben seeks help.

High flight: Cal tries to understand his scar. A Calling leads Michaela to 828 co-pilot Amuta, who sheds light on what he saw. Ben makes an emotional connection.

Go-around:A shared vision brings Michaela and Kyle together for a heartbreaking reason. Meanwhile, Eagan offers Ben valuable information — but at a price.

Squawk: Michaela, Vance, Jared and Zeke’s search for Ben at the compound leads to an explosive confrontation — and a divine miracle.

Relative bearing: Everyone is forced to adjust as Cal guards a secret, Eagan pursues his own mission, and Michaela uncovers a tragic murder.

Romeo: After finding another dead body, Michaela and Jared try to track down a serial killer. Cal goes on a date. Zeke faces old demons.

Full upright and locked position:Caught in a tough position, Cal attempts to clear his name as the search for the killer continues. Saanvi tests a theory on a reluctant volunteer.

Rendezous: An ominous Calling shakes up Michaela and Zeke’s party. Cal and Ben receive devastating news. Michaela, Saanvi and Eagan look for the Omega Sapphire.

Inversion illusion: As the Stones race to find the Omega Sapphire, Ben finds hope in a Calling that reunites him with a familiar face. Zeke faces a difficult choice.

The American supernaturaldrama television series was created by Jeff Rake and is produced by Robert Zemeckis alongside Jack Rapke.