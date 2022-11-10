Navigate your way to horror

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Explore the dark secrets of the Castevet Mansion in the frightening puzzle game, updated for Nintendo Switch

The new edition of Insomnis has been enhanced with Nintendo Switch-specific gameplay features. This includes a redesigned interaction system for play with the joycon and HD vibration to further enhance some of the terrifying moments gamers can expect when exploring the old Castavet mansion. Players will be able to use the touch screen to interact with objects or solve puzzles. The game will run at 720p in handheld portable mode and 1080p in Dock mode.

About Insomnis

Joe Castevet has inherited an old mansion on the outskirts of the countryside. What Joe doesn’t realize is that this family legacy is cursed. Discover the dark secrets buried deep in the Castevet abode as you fight against your own destiny in a story field with intrigue and terror!

Explore your grandfather’s mansion where nothing is as it seems. Rooms will change, bringing your worst nightmares to life as you Immerse yourself in a morally ambiguous narrative, where nothing is as it seems.

Solve original, complex puzzles in your search for answers but make your decisions with caution as the fate of the characters will depend on it.

Features

Atmospheric horror – As you progress through the Castevet abode, your environment will change and your worst nightmares will come to life. Can you escape your past before it’s too late?

As you progress through the Castevet abode, your environment will change and your worst nightmares will come to life. Can you escape your past before it’s too late? Analog and digital puzzles: Solve numerous types of complex, interconnected puzzles as you fight to maintain your sanity.

Solve numerous types of complex, interconnected puzzles as you fight to maintain your sanity. Exploration-focused story: Immerse yourself in a morally ambiguous narrative, where nothing is as it seems. Dark secrets await you… Explore your grandfather’s abandoned house in search of answers!

Multiple endings: Proceed with caution! Your choices throughout the game will decide the fate of the characters.

Insomnis is published by Meridiem Games and developer/publisher Path Games.