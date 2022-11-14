Rockpox infects planet Hoxxes

Mines and cosmetics are at stake as another threat comes to mines in Season 3 of Deep Rock Galactic.

Season 3 of Deep Rock Galactic, set to be released on console from 17 November 2022, has arrived on Steam. Season 03: Plaguefall brings a deadly illness called Rockpox to the planet of Hoxxes IV. The disease comes with another completely free season Performance Pass with 100 levels of unlocks, four grenades, in-game encounters and enemy types, along with challenges to navigate the outbreak.

Season 03: Plaguefall sees a host of infected meteors making contact with Hoxxes IV, bringing with it a pestilence called Rockpox and infecting the Glyphid creatures wandering the mines with foul carbuncles. Mission Control warns miners, who will need to evacuate the danger zone, wipe out infected Glyphids and contain the spread through special janitorial duties. Upon impact, dwarves must call down cleaning equipment, and do an up-to-scratch job of cleaning up all Rockpox from the mines before extracting the infected plague hearts from the meteor and disposing of them appropriately.

Deep Rock Galactic’s free Performance Pass returns for Season 03: Plaguefall. Chock-full of 100 tiers of unlockable content, the dwarf that puts their nose to the grindstone will be rewarded with plenty of cosmetics, Resource Caches, Weapon Frameworks… alongside plenty of company Scrip to use on the patented company Cosmetics Tree. Players can progress through the Plaguefall Performance Pass by completing season challenges and collecting Plague Hearts from the remnants of the fallen meteors.

Deep Rock Galactic is also supplying four grenades, with one for each class of dwarf. These explosives include the Spring Loaded Ripper, which allows the Driller to tear anything up with three rows of razor blades, as well as the Tactical Leadburster which sends bullets far and wide when detonated by Gunners. The Scout can do serious damage and then some in one swift move with the boomerang-like Voltaic Stun Sweeper. With inspiration from Season 2’s rivals, the Engineer can release a swathe of shredders with the new Shredder Swarm.

Season 3 has both balance changes to weapons as well as a “Biohazard Pack” cosmetic DLC, which offers protection against any infections.

Plaguefall: Season 03 is out now on Steam from Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games and will officially launch Xbox and PlayStation from 17 November. Deep Rock Galactic is available now on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.