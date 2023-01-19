Build your ideal paradise in 3D

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Winter Wonderland announces a major update that is free to all owners of Dungeon Alchemist.

Dungeon Alchemist’s updates for AI-powered mapmaking applications in complete 3D fantasy games has been released.

The update will be available at no extra cost to all owners of Dungeon Alchemist on Steam. With over 500 assets and a set of shiny new features, mapmakers can get more creative.

In 2021, Wim De Hert and Karel Crombecq ran a Kickstarter campaign to fund the concept of an AI-powered mapmaking application and promptly raised €2.4-million, making it one of the top ten most-funded board game Kickstarter projects of all time.

Dungeon Alchemist has since elevated TTRPG players’ role-playing experience to the next level, and has grown a community of over 100,000 users that share their creations with each other, inspiring them to create ever more impressive maps.

Dungeon Alchemist Key features:

Pick the theme: Change an entire room’s theme with the click of a button or hand pick your own desired setting; from dark crypts to abandoned mansions, or perhaps you’re feeling festive and would like a gingerbread house?

Customise to your liking: Add, move, scale and replace objects until your map is exactly the way you want it. Dungeon Alchemist has an ever-growing library of thousands of objects for you to choose from.

Real Time 3D terrain manipulation: Raise or lower terrain, draw paths & rivers and explore mountains, canyons, hills, islands and more.

You are the artist: Import your own drawings or images into maps & paintings to really personalise your world.

Explore from all angles: Change from top-down view to 3D or drop a character token on the map to explore the world through your players’ eyes.

Print or use in Virtual TableTop apps: Once you’re happy with your map, you can print it out for a local role-playing session or easily import it to your favourite VTT application.

About the Winter Wonderland update

Over 500 assets: Including winter-themed eye-catchers like an ice throne, sleighs and a snow golem. Bringing the total amount of assets to 3000+

Let it snow: A brand new snowy terrain type and a snow overlay effect that covers all outside objects in snow.

Effects menu: Add fire, mist, will-o-wisps and other cool things to your map with an easy brush!

Import your own objects: want to spruce up the place with a custom png image? It’s now possible!

Video export: You can now export a 30-second looping video of your map.

+ Many more new features & improvements!

For more information, visit dungeonalchemist.com