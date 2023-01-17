A dogged detective hits rock bottom

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Grace, streaming on Britbox, a tenacious detective is haunted by the death of his wife and suddenly becomes interested in solving murders.

John Simm portrays a powerful investigator in the British television crime drama Grace, which is set in the English city of Brighton & Hove, who uses his interests in the paranormal to help him solve murders while being haunted by the disappearance of his wife a number of years earlier.

The series is based on the best-selling books by author Peter James and was created by renowned screenwriter Russell Lewis. Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead were adapted into two films in 2020 for broadcast in 2021. According to BARB, Dead Simple, which aired in March 2021, garnered an estimated 7.2-million viewers, placing it as the fifth-most watched show for the week.

The premiere episode that was released in 2021 had high viewing ratings, and a second trilogy of three movies was also ordered in 2021 for broadcast in 2022. Lastly a third season was ordered for 2023 and now showing on Britbox.

Season 2 started with two seemingly unconnected deaths on their hands, Grace and Branson find themselves tested to the limit when it becomes apparent both incidents may be the work of a twisted serial killer who is using the South Coast as a hunting ground.

Months on from his last investigation, and with Grace’s team still reeling from the fallout, Roy must hurry to prove that a wealthy Brighton businessman has brutally murdered his wife in an impossible new case.